Gophers add first tight end commitment to growing 2026 recruiting class
Gabe Weaver is the fourth 2026 recruit to commit to Minnesota on Sunday.
In this story:
St. Louis, Missouri, tight end Gabe Weaver verbally committed to the Gophers on Sunday following his official visit, becoming Minnesota's first tight end commit of the 2026 cycle.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Weaver had 40 catches for 670 yards and seven touchdowns last season as a junior. Minnesota was his first official visit and he chose the Gophers over notable top offers from USF, Western Michigan and Navy.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 20 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Kai Meza, WR (Draper, UT)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Daniel McMorris, OT (Norman, OK)
- Mataalii Benjamin, OT (Lehi, UT)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
Published