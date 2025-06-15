All Gophers

Gophers add first tight end commitment to growing 2026 recruiting class

Gabe Weaver is the fourth 2026 recruit to commit to Minnesota on Sunday.

Tony Liebert

Gabe Weaver
Gabe Weaver / Picture via: Gabe-Weaver (Hudl)
In this story:

St. Louis, Missouri, tight end Gabe Weaver verbally committed to the Gophers on Sunday following his official visit, becoming Minnesota's first tight end commit of the 2026 cycle.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Weaver had 40 catches for 670 yards and seven touchdowns last season as a junior. Minnesota was his first official visit and he chose the Gophers over notable top offers from USF, Western Michigan and Navy.

Updated 2026 recruiting class: 20 verbal commitments

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting