Gophers add Georgia cornerback for 6th commitment in 24-hour surge
The Golden Gophers have landed another commitment following the weekend "Summer Splash" recruiting event, with cornerback Chance Payne giving Minnesota the verbal nod on Monday.
Payne is listed at 5-10 and 175 pounds. 247Sports rates him as a three-star cornerback from Jefferson, Georgia. He also holds offers from Wake Forest, Navy, Miami (OH), Appalachian State, Troy and Yale.
Payne is the sixth Gophers commit since the Summer Splash event concluded on Sunday. The others:
- Daniel McMorris, OT
- Angel Luciano, LB
- Aaden Aytch, EDGE
- Anthony Charles, EDGE
- Mataalii Benjamin, OT
According to the ever-changing rankings from 247Sports, the Gophers' 2026 recruiting class is ranked 18th nationally and is comprised of 16 hard commits. The two highest-rated recruits of the 16 are Minnesota high school standouts Howie Johnson and Andrew Trout.