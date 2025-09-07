All Gophers

Gophers add intruiging 6-foot-4 forward as fourth commitment in 2026 class

Minnesota is building a special 2026 recruiting class.

Tony Liebert

Adit Kuol with Gophers head coach Dawn Plitzuweit on her official visit.
Adit Kuol with Gophers head coach Dawn Plitzuweit on her official visit. / Picture via: @AditKuol30 (X)
Dawn Plitzuweit and Gophers women's basketball remains red-hot on the recruiting trail. They added a commitment from 6-foot-4 forward Adit Kuol to their impressive 2026 high school recruiting class on Sunday.

"After a great official visit to
[Minnesota]
with [
Coach Plitzuweit]
and the rest of the staff, I am so excited to announce my commitment to Minnesota Women’s Basketball!! #gogophers," she posted on X.

Kuol attends The Kings Academy High School in Seymour, Tennessee. She is now the third player in the 2026 high school recruiting class to commit to Minnesota in the last week.

Plitzuweit and her staff were clearly busy recruiting this month, and it has paid off for them. They've put an emphasis on high school recruiting in the new transfer portal, and they now have an incredibly bright future, as they head into a pivotal year three season.

Current 2026 recruiting class (4 commitments)

