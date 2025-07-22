All Gophers

Gophers add Minnesota Duluth veteran from transfer portal

Minnesota made another late addition from the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Tony Liebert

Gophers head coach Ty McDevitt
Gophers head coach Ty McDevitt / Picture via: University of Minnesota Athletics

Minnesota Duluth (UMD) transfer infielder Ethan Cole verbally committed to Gophers basbeall via a X post on Tuesday. "Excited for this next chapter #SkiUMah 〽️," he wrote.

Cole did not appear in a game during the 2025 season with the Bulldogs, but he hit .283 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs in his last full college season in 2024. This summer, he is currently playing with the Duluth Huskies in the Northwoods League for the third straight year.

Standing at 6-foot-2, the former Duluth East High School standout will give the Gophers another veteran infielder. He is Minnesota's 10th addition from the transfer portal this offseason, as Ty McDevitt and his staff have recouped well after losing a group of significant contributors immediately.

