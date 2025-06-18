Gophers are first scholarship offer for incoming freshman Eden Prairie DL
Do you want to feel old? The Gophers offered a scholarship to 2029 Eden Prairie defensive lineman Jayden Bates on Tuesday. He hasn't even started high school yet, but he now holds an offer from his hometown school.
Bates was among a long list of players to compete at one of the Gophers' summer camps, and he earned a scholarship offer following his performance. P.J. Fleck doesn't typically offer players this far out, so it says a lot about how Minnesota views Bates' potential.
The Gophers are in the middle of crafting their 2026 recruiting class, and they're beginning to get started on 2027, so they 2029 cycle is incredibly far away.
Bates is currently 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, and he has a long way to go before becoming a college football players, but his development will be fun to monitor at one of the best high school football programs in the state.