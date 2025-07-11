Gophers baseball adds commitment from former Oklahoma signee
Lee's Summit, Missouri, high school star Jackson Akin announced his plans to join Gophers baseball via a post on X on Friday. "I’m blessed to announce I’ll be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Minnesota. All glory to God," he posted.
Listed at 6-foot-3, Akin originally signed with Oklahoma last November, but he decided to decommit from the school in June. Minnesota swooped in and added one of the top players from Missouri to its 2025 roster.
The Gophers have rebuilt their roster this offseason after a disappointing finish to 2025. Head coach Ty McDevitt and his staff have added eight players from the transfer portal, but Akin will now join the group as an incoming freshman.
A SI.com article from April ranked Akin as the 11th-best high school baseball player from Missouri, and he's projected to play either 3B or shortstop at the next level.