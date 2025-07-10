Gophers baseball adds Louisville OF from the transfer portal
Louisville transfer outfielder Michael Lippe committed to Gophers baseball on Wednesday, giving them another veteran bat, as they look to recoup their roster this offseason.
Lippe played 41 games last season on a Lousiville team that made it all the way to the College World Series. In two seasons with the Cardinals he had 110 at-bats. He compiled a .282 batting average with one home run and 14 RBIs.
Hailing from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, Lippe is a traditional redshirt junior and he'll have two years of eligibility remaining. He's currently playing with the Madison Mallards in the Northwoods League this summer. He's batting .273 with two home runs and eight RBIs.
The Gophers were hit hard when Drew Berkland opted to enter the transfer portal, but they've recouped nicely with Lippe and Belmont's Ty Allen who both could compete for a significant role next season.