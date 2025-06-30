All Gophers

Gophers baseball reportedly adds veteran RHP from transfer portal

Minnesota remains active in the transfer portal this offseason.

Gophers baseball head coach Ty McDevitt
Gophers baseball added a verbal commitment from Viterbo transfer RHP Brandon Jaenke on Sunday, according to 64Analytics.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Jaenke has spent the last four seasons at Viterbo University, which competes at the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) level of college sports. He became the career strikeout leader at the school, striking out 239 batters in 176 career innings.

Last season, Jaenke pitched 61.0 innings last season, struck out 56 batters, compiling a 3.98 ERA and 1.36 WHIP. He has an impressive 11.76 K/9 rate throughout his college career, and he will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Gophers.

Jaenke has also spent time in the Northwoods League with the St. Cloud Rox since 2022. He has pitched 68 innings at that level, striking out 108 batters, with a 4.24 ERA and 1.58 WHIP. He is now Minnesota's seventh addition from the transfer portal this offseason and fifth pitcher.

