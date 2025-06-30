Gophers baseball reportedly adds veteran RHP from transfer portal

PORTAL: Viterbo (NAIA) transfer RHP Brandon Jaenke (@BrandonJaenke) has verbally committed to Minnesota, per @64Analytics



Listed at 6-foot-4, he pitched 61.0 innings last season, struck out 56 batters, compiling a 3.98 ERA and 1.36 WHIP. https://t.co/ydZHCJ6PQJ pic.twitter.com/0tP70LCCH9