Gophers defensive line commit reclassifies from 2026 to 2025 class
Gophers defensive line commitment Kenedy Uzoma has reclassified from the 2026 recruiting class to 2025, he said Wednesday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Uzoma, who plays both receiver and defensive end at St. John's Literary Institution in Lanham, Md., committed to the U back on July 27. He's a three-star prospect, per to 247Sports, which had tabbed him the No. 7-ranked recruit in Maryland's 2026 class. Rivals lists him as a three-star prospect, too.
The reclassification will allow Uzoma to join P.J. Fleck and the Gophers a year earlier and continue his development in the Maroon and Gold. Uzoma has been making plays on both ends in his high school season, having 465 receiving yards and six touchdowns as well as a sack and two tackles for loss.
Uzoma also fields offers from Bethune-Cookman, Marshall, Temple and Vanderbilt.