Gophers extend offer to 2026 Georgia offensive lineman Tyler Chukuyem
The Gophers football program has extended a scholarship offer to 2026 Georgia offensive lineman Tyler Chukuyem, Chukuyem said on social media Friday. Chukuyem visited the U and attended the team's game against Penn State last fall.
Chukuyem is listed as a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle for South Paulding High School in Douglasville, Ga. While he has not yet received recruiting rankings from online recruiting services 247Sports or Rivals, he's garnered significant Division I interest, though the offer from the Gophers would be Chukuyem's first in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.
In addition to the Gophers, Chukuyem has received offers from South Florida, Cincinnati, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Memphis, Mercer, Miami-Ohio, NC State, Tennessee Tech, UAB, UT Martin and Western Kentucky, according to 247Sports.
The Gophers currently have five hard commits to their 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, featuring four-star Rocori offensive tackle Andrew Trout, three-star Tennessee cornerback Justin Hopkins, three-star Forest Lake defensive lineman Howie Johnson, three-star Arizona receiver Rico Blassingame and three-star Illinois quarterback Owen Lansu.