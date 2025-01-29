Gophers football offers 2026 Pennsylvania linebacker Angel Luciano
The Gophers football program extended a scholarship offer to 2026 Pennsylvania linebacker Angel Luciano on Tuesday, Luciano said in a social media post. Luciano has garnered significant Division I interest, including elsewhere in the Big Ten.
Luciano is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker and edge rusher at Steelton-Highspire High School in Harrisburg, Pa. Luciano does not have rankings on recruiting sites 247Sports and Rivals, but he's received significant interest from Division I programs. Minnesota was Luciano's 11th Division I scholarship offer; he's also received offers from Akron, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Delaware, Liberty, Maryland, Michigan State, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh and Syracuse, according to 247Sports.
The Gophers currently have three hard commits to their 2026 recruiting class.