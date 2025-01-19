Gophers gain 2025 commitment from Louisiana Mr. Football Xavier Ford
The Gophers football program gained a commitment from 2025 three-star Louisiana running back Xavier Ford on Sunday.
Ford, a 5-foot-9, 210-pound running back out of Leesville High School in Leesville, La., is listed as a three-star prospect, the No. 35-ranked running back in Louisiana and the No. 82 running back in the 2025 class overall by 247Sports. Ford was named Louisiana's Mr. Football in 2024 after rushing for 3,467 yards and 52 touchdowns this season as a senior.
Eye-popping numbers like that — they broke state records for rushing yards and touchdowns — certainly draw a lot of interest, and Ford fielded other Division I offers from the likes of Tulane, Air Force, Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Houston, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, LSU and Texas A&M, according to 247Sports.
Ford joins 21 players who have already signed their national letters of intent and 15 transfers in Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class, which ranks No. 48 in the nation, according to 247Sports.