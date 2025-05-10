Gophers gain commitment from high-scoring Twin Cities guard Cedric Tomes
Cedric Tomes, a 6-foot-1 point guard from East Ridge High School in the Twin Cities metro area, announced his commitment to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday.
"Staying home," Tomes wrote in a social media post that shows him wearing the Gophers' maroon and gold at Williams Arena.
The point guard from East Ridge is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 player in Minnesota's high school graduating class of 2026. He's rated at a three-star recruit and chose the Gophers over offers from Iowa State, Oklahoma, Drake, Bryant and Northern Iowa.
Tomes averaged 27.3 points per game as a junior and topped 40 points in a game three times.
He's the second standout recruit in the 2026 class in Minnesota to verbally commit. Christian Wiggins, the No. 1 player from Wayzata HIgh School, is committed to Iowa State
The players rated second through fourth by 247Sports — Dothan Ijadimbola (Totino-Grace), Ryan Kreager (Faribault), and Jayden Moore (Hopkins) — have all received offers from Minnesota.