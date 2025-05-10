All Gophers

Gophers gain commitment from high-scoring Twin Cities guard Cedric Tomes

Tomes averaged 27.3 points per game as a junior at East Ridge High School.

Joe Nelson

Cedric Tomes with Gophers head coach Niko Medved.
Cedric Tomes with Gophers head coach Niko Medved. / Cedric Tomes via Instagram
In this story:

Cedric Tomes, a 6-foot-1 point guard from East Ridge High School in the Twin Cities metro area, announced his commitment to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday.

"Staying home," Tomes wrote in a social media post that shows him wearing the Gophers' maroon and gold at Williams Arena.

The point guard from East Ridge is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 player in Minnesota's high school graduating class of 2026. He's rated at a three-star recruit and chose the Gophers over offers from Iowa State, Oklahoma, Drake, Bryant and Northern Iowa.

Tomes averaged 27.3 points per game as a junior and topped 40 points in a game three times.

He's the second standout recruit in the 2026 class in Minnesota to verbally commit. Christian Wiggins, the No. 1 player from Wayzata HIgh School, is committed to Iowa State

The players rated second through fourth by 247Sports — Dothan Ijadimbola (Totino-Grace), Ryan Kreager (Faribault), and Jayden Moore (Hopkins) — have all received offers from Minnesota.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Gophers Recruiting