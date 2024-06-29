Gophers gain commitment from Toledo transfer Tyler Cochran
Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson had hinted the U might not yet be done adding players to the roster for the upcoming season. It appears the Gophers have found another key contributor.
Toledo graduate transfer guard Tyler Cochran has committed to Minnesota, according to a report from 336 Edits. Cochran appeared to confirm the report with his own social media post Saturday.
Cochran had initially committed to Oregon State this past May, but decommitted from that program earlier in June. He was reportedly then choosing between the Gophers and Ohio State for his next destination after two seasons with Toledo, a year at Ball State and two years at Northern Illinois.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound guard started 26 of Toledo's 32 games last season and averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game last season. He was named the Co-Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was an All-MAC Second Team selection.
Cochran will fill the final scholarship spot for the Gophers. Cochran should be able to provide the U a scoring boost as he's averaged 10 or more points in three of his five collegiate seasons thus far, and he's also proven a capable defender — an all-around player who can help on both sides of the ball.