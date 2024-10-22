Gophers hosting four-star 2025 forward on official visit this weekend
The Gophers are hosting 2025 four-star forward Jacob Ross on an official visit this weekend, according to multiple reports.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 170 pounds, Ross is a native of Virginia but he currently attends SoCal Academy in Castaic, California. It is the same high school that produced recent first-round NBA draft pick AJ Johnson. 247Sports' composite ratings rank Ross No. 173 nationally in the class of 2025.
He holds notable top offers from Kansas State, College of Charleston and VCU. The only official visit that he has taken is to Old Dominion in August, which is located in his home state of Virginia.
Minnesota has struck out on a handful of high school targets in the class of 2025, such as Cretin-Derham Hall's Tommy Ahneman, Amari Allen from Wisconsin, and Keaton Wagler from Missouri.
Their lone verbal commitment in the class has come from Philadelphia guard Kai Shinholster.
Ross will be on campus this weekend as the Gophers' football team hosts Maryland during their annual homecoming festivities.