Gophers in-state 2026 target lands in updated top-60 recruit rankings
ESPN released its 2026 high school basketball recruiting rankings on Tuesday and Hopkins High School guard Jayden Moore found himself at No. 55 in the nation.
Moore has quickly blossomed into one of the best high school basketball players in the state of Minnesota, regardless of class. He holds top offers from Iowa, Baylor and Illinois, but he was officially offered by his hometown Gophers on Aug. 3 of last year.
Last year as a sophomore at Hopkins, he recorded seven triple-doubles, highlighted by a performance against St. Michael-Albertville where recorded 32 points to go along with14 rebounds and 11 assists.
Heading into his junior year of high school, he is still far out from his recruiting heating up, but Ben Johnson and the Gophers seem to be firmly in the mix to land a commitment from one of the best players in the state.
He was one of two Minnesota players ranked in either 2025 or 2026, joining Benilde-St. Margaret's senior forward Jalen Wilson, who verbally committed to Northern Iowa earlier this year and is ranked No. 95 in ESPN's Class of 2025 rankings.