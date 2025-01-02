Gophers in the mix for 2026 linebacker recruit Terry Wiggins
Terry Wiggins, a rising recruit as a linebacker from Pennsylvania, has included the Minnesota Golden Gophers among the nine colleges he's deciding between.
Wiggins revealed his final nine on New Year's Day. The Gophers are in the mix along with Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
"He is a versatile and impactful defender. On film, Wiggins showcases impressive football IQ and instincts, with the ability to quickly diagnose plays and react decisively," reads a 247Sports analysis of his game. "Whether defending against the run or the pass, Wiggins consistently demonstrates the closing speed and the ability to cover significant ground, making tackles in open space and limiting opposing offenses' big-play potential."
Wiggins is rated by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and projects as a linebacker/edge rusher in college. He also plays tight end in high school.
The class of 2026 prospect is 6-foot-4, 205 pounds and attends Coatesville Area High School in Coatesville, Penn.
Former Gophers linebackers and edge rushers currently in the NFL include Blake Cashman (Vikings), Carter Coughlin (Giants), Jack Gibbens (Titans), D'Vondre Campbell (cut by 49ers), Esezi Otomewo (Jaguars) and Boye Mafe (Seahawks).
The Gophers already have four commits in the 2026 class, headlined by four-star Minnesota native Andrew Trout. Trout, ranked 221st nationally by 247Sports, is a 6-foot-6 offensive lineman who attends ROCORI High School in Cold Spring.