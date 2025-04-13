All Gophers

Gophers land commitment from 2026 Florida wide receiver Hayden Moore

Moore is listed as a three-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 164 nationally by 247Sports.

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck during the first quarter against Virginia Tech at the Dukes’ Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Jan. 3, 2025. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Three-star 2026 Florida wide receiver Hayden Moore committed to the Gophers football program on Sunday, Moore said in a social media post.

Moore is the No. 105-ranked recruit in Florida's 2026 class and the No. 164 wide receiver prospect nationally, according to 247Sports, which lists the 6-foot-2, 186-pound Newberry, Fla., native as a three-star prospect.

In addition to the Gophers, Moore fielded offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Iowa, Liberty, Troy, Connecticut, UTSA, Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky, according to 247Sports.

The Gophers now have eight hard commitments to their 2026 recruiting class, which is ranked 29th among Division I programs, according to 247Sports.

