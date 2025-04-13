Gophers land commitment from 2026 Florida wide receiver Hayden Moore
Three-star 2026 Florida wide receiver Hayden Moore committed to the Gophers football program on Sunday, Moore said in a social media post.
Moore is the No. 105-ranked recruit in Florida's 2026 class and the No. 164 wide receiver prospect nationally, according to 247Sports, which lists the 6-foot-2, 186-pound Newberry, Fla., native as a three-star prospect.
In addition to the Gophers, Moore fielded offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Iowa, Liberty, Troy, Connecticut, UTSA, Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky, according to 247Sports.
The Gophers now have eight hard commitments to their 2026 recruiting class, which is ranked 29th among Division I programs, according to 247Sports.