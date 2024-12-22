Gophers land commitment from Kentucky transfer offensive lineman
The Gophers football team picked up a commitment from Kentucky transfter offensive lineman Dylan Ray on Saturday.
"Blessed to announce I have committed to the University of Minnesota for my final year of eligibility," Ray wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Ray spent the last two seasons with the Wildcats and played in all 12 games this season, including two starts. Ray played 411 snaps in all and received a 57.5 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 488th among 655 guards. Ray received a 56.0 pass-blocking grade and a 59.6 run-blocking grade from PFF this season. The previous season, Ray played in all 13 games for Kentucky and made 10 starts. He's spent time at both the right and left guard positions.
With experience at multiple spots, Ray gives the Gophers flexibility to move around on the offensive line.
Ray, a Noblesville, Ind., native, started his collegiate career as a walk-on at West Virginia in 2021. He redshirted that year and played 32 snaps the following season before transferring to Kentucky in 2023.