Gophers land commitment from sharpshooting local high school star

BREAKING: 2026 (Wayzata HS) forward Nolen Anderson (@nolen_anderson7) has verbally committed to Minnesota.



Listed at 6-foot-6, he holds other top offers from Virginia Tech, Drake and Northern Iowa. He joins Cedric Tomes as Niko Medved's second in-state commit in the '26 class.… pic.twitter.com/4ZDQXnglRK