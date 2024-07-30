Gophers land commitment from three-star 2025 safety Grant Grayton
The Gophers have landed a commitment from three-star 2025 defensive back Grant Grayton on Tuesday. He recently attended their camp and earned an offer from P.J. Fleck and safeties coach Danny Collins.
Grayton attends Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Maryland, the same high school that produced former Gophers star running back Mo Ibrahim. 247 Sports has him as the 68th-ranked safety in the country and the 30th-best player in Maryland in the 2025 class. Minnesota is his first Power 5 offer, though he also had offers from schools like Memphis, Temple, and Bowling Green.
Grayton is the 23rd commit in a 2025 Gophers class that ranks 43rd nationally and 13th out of 18 teams in the Big Ten. In his Twitter bio, he lists himself as a safety and cornerback.
The Gophers have a strong recent track record at the safety position, with NFL draft picks Antoine Winfield Jr., Tyler Nubin, and Jordan Howden. Grayton, who has good size and athleticism, hopes to be next in that line of development.