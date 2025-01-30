Gophers latest Big Ten program to offer 2027 Ohio standout Jaylen Mercer
The Gophers football program extended a scholarship offer to 2027 Ohio tight end and edge rusher Jaylen Mercer on Wednesday, Mercer said in a social media post. The Gophers already have plenty of competition in their pursuit of Mercer.
While Mercer does not have rankings from recruiting services 247Sports or On3, Rivals lists him as a five-star prospect. The amount of scholarship offers he's received already would seem to back that up. The Gophers were Mercer's 10th Big Ten offer, and he's received a slew of other offers as well. In addition to the U, Mercer has been offered by Bowling Green, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Toledo, UMass, Southern Cal and Wisconsin, according to 247Sports and Rivals.
It would appear Minnesota would be interested in Mercer's services on the defensive side of the ball considering linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin was the one to deliver him the news of the offer. That comes as no surprise considering Mercer's size at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, and as just a sophomore at Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati.