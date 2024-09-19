Gophers lose 2025 recruiting target Keaton Wagler to Big Ten foe
Class of 2025 Kansas combo guard Keaton Wagler verbally committed to Illinois after visiting the program last weekend. It comes just 11 days after Wagler officially visited Minnesota.
Wagler was officially offered a scholarship by the Gophers on Aug. 22, and Minnesota was one of five different programs he took an official visit with. 247Sports tabs the Shawnee, Kan., native as the No. 150th-ranked recruit in the country.
Johnson and his staff got their first verbal commitment in the class of 2025 on Sept. 4 when Philadelphia guard Kai Shinholster pledged to the program. But they have since lost top targets Amari Allen to Alabama and Wagler to Illinois.
Minnesota's 2025 recruiting focus now shifts even heavier towards Cretin-Derham Hall big man Tommy Ahneman, who has an official visit scheduled for Oct. 5. With the new transfer portal rules, high school recruiting is not as important as it once was, but it's been a tough summer for the U.