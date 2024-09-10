Gophers lose out on top recruiting target Amari Allen to Alabama
Green Bay, Wisconsin senior forward Amari Allen visited the University of Minnesota more than any other school, but he will be playing college basketball at Alabama in 2025.
Allen announced his verbal commitment to Alabama on Tuesday. The 2025 four-star forward had visited the Gophers three times, most recently taking his official visit on Aug. 29.
Head coach Ben Johnson and his staff offered Allen a scholarship on Nov. 26, 2022. He took his first unofficial visit on Aug. 2, 2023, and then again on June 17 this summer. Minnesota was his first official visit before he went to Tuscaloosa two days later.
It was clear that Allen has been one of Minnesota's top targets in the 2025 class for quite some time. Johnson and his staff will now shift their focus to Cretin-Derham Hall big man Tommy Ahneman, who has an official visit scheduled for Oct. 5. Another recruit to keep an eye on is Shawnee, Kan. shooting guard Keaton Wagler who just took his official visit to Minnesota last weekend.
The Gophers landed their first recruit in the class of 2025 when Philadelphia guard Kai Shinholster verbally committed to the program last week. Ultimately, there are only four players currently on Minnesota's roster that have eligibility beyond the 2024-25 season, so it's imperative to build a quality 2025 recruiting class for the future outlook of the program.