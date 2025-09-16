Gophers lose recruiting battle to Michigan for four-star forward Quinn Costello
Four-star, 2026 big man Quinn Costello took an official visit to Minnesota on August 28, but he verbally committed to Michigan on Tuesday, following an official visit to Ann Arbor.
When Costello listed Minnesota as a finalist alongside North Carolina, Purdue, Texas, Michigan State and Michigan, it always seemed like the Gophers were facing an uphill battle. But they did get the top-40 big man on campus, which is a good sign for the program's perception on the recruiting trail.
Costello's teammate at The Newman School in Boston, Mass, Lucas Morillo, also took an official visit to Minnesota on the same week. A 6-foot-6 shooting guard who is ranked 32nd nationally by Rivals, while also earning top-100 status from ESPN and 247Sports, was offered by Minnesota on July 29. He recently transferred to the school, so it will be interesting to see if this decision impacts his recruitment.
Niko Medved and his staff have built a solid 2026 recruiting class with in-state commitment from East Ridge guard Cedric Tomes and Wayzata standout Nolen Anderson. Big-man Chadrack Donat is another target to monitor this cycle.