Gophers make top eight for 2026 four-star safety Keenan Harris
St. Louis, Missouri 2026 safety Keenan Harris released his top eight schools on Saturday, which included the Gophers alongside Oregon, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas State and Illinois.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Harris is the 315th-ranked player in the country according to the latest 247Sports Composite, which makes him a four-star recruit. He is the 24th-ranked safety and the No. 5 player in Missouri.
Minnesota offered Harris on Jan. 13, but he has not been on campus for a visit, nor scheduled one. Missouri is the only school that he has unofficially visited according to 247Sports.
Harris played all over the field last season at St. Louis University High School at running back, linebacker and safety. He projects as a safety at the next level according to multiple recruiting services.
Between Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Howden, Tyler Nubin, Koi Perich and Kerry Brown, the Gophers have a long list of evidence of being able to develop elite-level safety talent, so they have quite the recruiting pitch for Harris. Minnesota is also strongly pursuing the No. 1 player in Iowa Jayden McGregory, so it will be interesting if that has any impact in Harris' recruitment.