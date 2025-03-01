Gophers make top seven schools for 2026 Kentucky linebacker Jacob Savage
Union, Kentucky 2026 linebacker Jacob Savage released his "top 7" schools on Saturday, which included the Gophers alongside Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan State, Lousiville, Northwestern and Purdue.
Savage attends Ryle High School and if that sounds familiar, it's the same high school former Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan was recruited out of in the class of 2017. Savage is a much more heralded recruit, ranking as the 586th-best recruit in the country according to the latest 247Sports Composite. He is the 52nd linebacker and the No. 5 player in Kentucky.
"Gophers have had some success tapping into Union,KY...," Morgan posted on X earlier this week.
Standing at 6-foot-1, 219 pounds, Savage played all over the field as a junior at linebacker and running back. He finished the season with 141 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception.
Minnesota offered Savage on January 29 and he already has an official visit scheduled to Indiana. The Gophers seem to have some ground to make up in terms of recruiting against the other six schools in his top seven, but there's still a long way to go.
