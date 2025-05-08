All Gophers

Gophers make top three for dynamic 2026 Tennessee running back

Minnesota is among the finalists for one of the best running backs in Tennessee.

Tony Liebert

New Gophers RBs coach Jayden Everett (left) with Lekhy Thompkins (right).
New Gophers RBs coach Jayden Everett (left) with Lekhy Thompkins (right). / Picture via: @LekhyThompkins1 (X)
In this story:

Jackson, Tennessee 2026 running back Lekhy Thompkins announced his three final schools on Thursday, which included the Gophers alongside Memphis and Louisville. He will make his verbal commitment on May 23.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 227 pounds, Thompkins is a dynamic runner. He has played three seasons for Trinity Christian Academy, and he has more than 3,800 career rushing yards with more than 50 total touchdowns.

The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 998th-best player in the class of 2026, the 62nd-best running back, and the 31st-best player in Tennessee. He was officially offered by the Gophers on April 11, and he doesn't have an official visit scheduled just yet.

Related: Four-star Texas high school RB schedules official visit with Gophers

Minnesota currently has Ezekiel Bates as its only running back commitment in the class of 2026, but Thompkins joins Ashton Rowden, Deuce Alston and Ryan Estrada as new running backs coach Jayden Everett's fifth priority target in the class.

Updated 2026 recruiting class: 9 verbal commitments

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published |Modified
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting