Gophers make top three for dynamic 2026 Tennessee running back
Jackson, Tennessee 2026 running back Lekhy Thompkins announced his three final schools on Thursday, which included the Gophers alongside Memphis and Louisville. He will make his verbal commitment on May 23.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 227 pounds, Thompkins is a dynamic runner. He has played three seasons for Trinity Christian Academy, and he has more than 3,800 career rushing yards with more than 50 total touchdowns.
The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 998th-best player in the class of 2026, the 62nd-best running back, and the 31st-best player in Tennessee. He was officially offered by the Gophers on April 11, and he doesn't have an official visit scheduled just yet.
Minnesota currently has Ezekiel Bates as its only running back commitment in the class of 2026, but Thompkins joins Ashton Rowden, Deuce Alston and Ryan Estrada as new running backs coach Jayden Everett's fifth priority target in the class.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 9 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Kai Meza, WR (Draper, UT)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)