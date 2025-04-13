All Gophers

Gophers men's basketball gains commitment from Langston Reynolds

The Northern Colorado transfer averaged 16.0 points per game last season.

Nolan O'Hara

Houston guard Ramon Walker Jr. blocks a layup from Northern Colorado guard Langston Reynolds during the first half at Fertitta Center in Houston on Nov. 7, 2022.
Houston guard Ramon Walker Jr. blocks a layup from Northern Colorado guard Langston Reynolds during the first half at Fertitta Center in Houston on Nov. 7, 2022. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Gophers men's basketball program gained a commitment from Northern Colorado guard Langston Reynolds on Sunday, according to a report from On3's Joe Tipton that Reynolds later confirmed on his account on X, formerly Twitter.

Reynolds was the second-leading scorer for the Bears as a junior last season, averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He shot 59% from the field and 41% from 3-point range last season, though Reynolds only attempted 1.3 shots from long range per game. Perhaps the U can unlock Reynolds as a shooter next season.

Northern Colorado was first in the Big Sky Conference last year, but lost to Montana in the conference's title game to miss out on the NCAA Tournament. The Bears later lost to UC-Irvine in the NIT. Reynolds was a First-Team All-Big Sky selection.

Nolan O'Hara
