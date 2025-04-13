Gophers men's basketball gains commitment from Langston Reynolds
The Gophers men's basketball program gained a commitment from Northern Colorado guard Langston Reynolds on Sunday, according to a report from On3's Joe Tipton that Reynolds later confirmed on his account on X, formerly Twitter.
Reynolds was the second-leading scorer for the Bears as a junior last season, averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He shot 59% from the field and 41% from 3-point range last season, though Reynolds only attempted 1.3 shots from long range per game. Perhaps the U can unlock Reynolds as a shooter next season.
Northern Colorado was first in the Big Sky Conference last year, but lost to Montana in the conference's title game to miss out on the NCAA Tournament. The Bears later lost to UC-Irvine in the NIT. Reynolds was a First-Team All-Big Sky selection.