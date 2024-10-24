Gophers' NIL collective announces 'newest and largest' partnership
The official name, image and likeness (NIL) collective of Gophers athletics, Dinkytown Athletes, has announced a brand new partnership with local brand Nepsis. Their newest and largest partnership is based around a “Million Dollar Match Campaign” which will match donations to the collective 1 to 1 from now until Nov. 1.
Nepsis founder and CEO Mark Pearson is a University of Minnesota alumni and lifelong fan of the Gophers, and the matched funds will directly benefit the Gophers' football and volleyball programs, according to Dinkytown Athletes (DTA).
"Fans can sign up for a Dinkytown Athletes membership or upgrade their current membership status to be eligible for new VIP benefits. The Nepsis campaign will run from now until Nov. 10," according to the collective.
"The benefits include a chance at a VIP Penn State football experience, a VIP volleyball away trip against Wisconsin, and future meet and greets or meals with student-athletes," according to DTA. "To be eligible to win the VIP packages, you must either start a new membership or upgrade an existing membership."
That is as far as the specifics go, but Nepsis is an established investment services business based in the Twin Cities. Dinkytown Athletes has confirmed that this will be the largest partnership that the collective has ever done.