Gophers' NIL collective announces 'newest and largest' partnership

🔥👀🏈🏐MILLION DOLLAR MATCH🏐🏈👀🔥



Now through 11/10/24 all new or upgraded memberships, & donations supporting @GopherFootball @GopherVBall are matched $ for $‼️



Brought to you by our newest & largest partner, Nepsis!



Support #Gophers Athletes Now👇https://t.co/JiedqtPFFW pic.twitter.com/fllXnI0KQG