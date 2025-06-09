Gophers' No. 1 pitcher transfers to Big Ten foe
Gophers baseball has been hit hard by the transfer portal this offseason. Their leader in ERA, Noah Rooney, hits, Drew Berkland, and innings pitched, Kyle Remington, have all hit the portal. Remington is the first player to commit elsewhere, and he will be staying within the Big Ten.
Remington announced his commitment to Illinois on Sunday.
Remington led the Gophers with 64.1 innings pitched and 51 strikeouts in 2025. He started the most games on the team with 14 and he finished the season with 4.76 ERA, which ranked fourth on the team. He will have two years of eligibility left to play for the Fighting Illini.
The Gophers did not play Illinois this season, so there's a great chance Remington will get an opportunity to face his former team in 2026. Ty McDevitt and the Gophers staff face an uphill challenge to build a competitive Big Ten roster heading into the offseason.