Gophers not among finalists for super recruit Maddyn Greenway
Maddyn Greenway has been in the spotlight since she scored 1,000 points as a middle schooler for Providence Academy's varsity girls basketball team. Fast forward to the present day and she has released her top six college choices, and her hometown Minnesota Golden Gophers are not included.
The daughter of former Vikings star linebacker Chad Greenway will attend either UCLA, Kentucky, Iowa, Stanford, Duke or Clemson to play college basketball. She is the No. 18 overall prospect in the class of 2026 according to ESPN.
She is more than just a standout basketball player, as she just recently moved to second all-time in goals on the soccer field in Minnesota state history. She also won the state title in 300m hurdles last spring, along with being a finalist in three other events. She already has more than 3,000 points in basketball before her junior season.
Second-year Minnesota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and the Gophers did offer her a scholarship.