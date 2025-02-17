All Gophers

Gophers offer 2026 California edge rusher Mickey Williams

Minnesota among several Division I offers Williams has received, but his first in the Big Ten.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck during the first quarter against Virginia Tech at the Dukes’ Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Jan. 3, 2025.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck during the first quarter against Virginia Tech at the Dukes’ Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Jan. 3, 2025. / Jim Dedmon / Imagn Images
The Gophers football program extended a scholarship offer to 2026 California edge rusher Mickey Williams on Sunday, Williams said on social media. The U is among a couple power conference offers for Williams, and first from the Big Ten.

Williams, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound edge rusher, attends Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep in San Francisco and also plays tight end. He does not have a rating from recruiting service 247Sports, but he's already drawing significant Division I interest. In addition to the offer from the Gophers, Williams fields offers from Arizona, Colorado State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UNLV, Cal Poly, Idaho and San Jose State, according to 247Sports. There will certainly be more to come.

Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

