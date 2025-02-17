Gophers offer 2026 California edge rusher Mickey Williams
Minnesota among several Division I offers Williams has received, but his first in the Big Ten.
The Gophers football program extended a scholarship offer to 2026 California edge rusher Mickey Williams on Sunday, Williams said on social media. The U is among a couple power conference offers for Williams, and first from the Big Ten.
Williams, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound edge rusher, attends Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep in San Francisco and also plays tight end. He does not have a rating from recruiting service 247Sports, but he's already drawing significant Division I interest. In addition to the offer from the Gophers, Williams fields offers from Arizona, Colorado State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UNLV, Cal Poly, Idaho and San Jose State, according to 247Sports. There will certainly be more to come.
