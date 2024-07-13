All Gophers

Gophers offer 2026 Indiana defensive lineman Kobe Cherry

Cherry is a three-star prospect and the No. 6-ranked recruit in Indiana's 2026 class.

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck looks on before the game against Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 4, 2023.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck looks on before the game against Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 4, 2023. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
The Gophers football team has extended a scholarship offer to 2026 Indiana defensive lineman Kobe Cherry, Cherry said on social media on Saturday.

Cherry is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher and tight end from Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Ind. Cherry is listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 6 overall recruit in Indiana's 2026 class and the No. 43-ranked defensive lineman nationally.

In addition to the offer from the Gophers, Cherry has also received Division I offers from Indiana, Louisville, Washington, Kansas, Miami-Ohio and Michigan, according to 247Sports.

