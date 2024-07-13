Gophers offer 2026 Indiana defensive lineman Kobe Cherry
Cherry is a three-star prospect and the No. 6-ranked recruit in Indiana's 2026 class.
The Gophers football team has extended a scholarship offer to 2026 Indiana defensive lineman Kobe Cherry, Cherry said on social media on Saturday.
Cherry is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher and tight end from Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Ind. Cherry is listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 6 overall recruit in Indiana's 2026 class and the No. 43-ranked defensive lineman nationally.
In addition to the offer from the Gophers, Cherry has also received Division I offers from Indiana, Louisville, Washington, Kansas, Miami-Ohio and Michigan, according to 247Sports.
