Gophers offer 2026 S.D. wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte
Washington High School standout recently received an offer from Big Ten rival Nebraska.
In this story:
Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, a wide receiver in South Dakota's 2026 recruiting class, said on social media Sunday that he has received a scholarship offer from the Gophers football program.
Bonwell-Witte caught 30 passes for 588 yards and five touchdowns last season for Washington High School in Sioux Falls, S.D. According to his Hudl profile, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver and running back runs a 4.58 40-yard dash and a 10.9 100-meter dash.
The Gophers aren't the only ones interested in the standout wide receiver. He also recently received a scholarship offer from Big Ten rival Nebraska and also holds offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma, Iowa State, North Dakota State, South Dakota and South Dakota State.
Published