Gophers offer 2026 S.D. wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte

Washington High School standout recently received an offer from Big Ten rival Nebraska.

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck stands before taking the field prior to the game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 26, 2022.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck stands before taking the field prior to the game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 26, 2022. / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, a wide receiver in South Dakota's 2026 recruiting class, said on social media Sunday that he has received a scholarship offer from the Gophers football program.

Bonwell-Witte caught 30 passes for 588 yards and five touchdowns last season for Washington High School in Sioux Falls, S.D. According to his Hudl profile, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver and running back runs a 4.58 40-yard dash and a 10.9 100-meter dash.

The Gophers aren't the only ones interested in the standout wide receiver. He also recently received a scholarship offer from Big Ten rival Nebraska and also holds offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma, Iowa State, North Dakota State, South Dakota and South Dakota State.

