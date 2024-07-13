Gophers offer 2026 three-star Pennsylvania defensive lineman
The Gophers football team extended a scholarship offer to Alexander Haskell, a class of 2026 three-star defensive lineman from Pennsylvania, Haskell said in a social media post on Saturday.
Haskell stands at 6-foot-4, 255 pounds and attends St. Joseph's Prep School in Philadelphia. Haskell is a three-star prospect and the No. 15-ranked recruit in Pennsylvania's 2026 class, according to 247Sports, which also tabs him as the No. 44-ranked defensive lineman nationally. On3 ranks Haskell as the No. 14 recruit in Pennsylvania's 2026 class and the No. 40 defensive lineman nationally.
In addition to the offer from the Gophers, Haskell has received offers from Big Ten rivals Wisconsin, Indiana and Penn State as well as Akron, Duke, Miami, West Virginia Syracuse, Boston College and Virginia Tech, according to On3 and 247Sports.
Haskell is the second 2026 defensive lineman recruit to announce he's received an offer from the Gophers on Saturday. Indiana DL Kobe Cherry also said he received an offer from the U Saturday.