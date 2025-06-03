All Gophers

Gophers offer 2027 Shakopee LB Blake Betton after camp performance

Minnesota extended an offer to one of the top in-state juniors on Monday.

Tony Liebert

Blake Betton (left) with his father at a Gophers Gameday visit last season. / Picture via: @BettonBlake (X)
After his performance at the Gophers' team camp last weekend, 2027 Shakopee, Minnesota LB/S Blake Betton announced that he received a scholarship offer from the program on Monday.

"After an elite camp & being coached up by the incredible staff, I’m grateful to receive an offer from @GopherFootball ! Huge thanks to @Coach_Fleck & staff #RTB," he posted on X.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Betton plays safety for the Sabers, but he's projected as a linebacker at the next level. Wayzata's Eli Diane and Benilde-St. Margaret's OL Dajohn Yarborough are likely to top two in-state players in the class of 2027, but Betton has as good of an argument as any to be No. 3 on that list when rankings come out. He holds two other FBS offers from Iowa State and Washington State.

As Minnesota is currently in the middle of official visit season for its 2026 recruiting class, Betton is a name to monitor in the class of 2027.

