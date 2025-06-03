Gophers offer 2027 Shakopee LB Blake Betton after camp performance
After his performance at the Gophers' team camp last weekend, 2027 Shakopee, Minnesota LB/S Blake Betton announced that he received a scholarship offer from the program on Monday.
"After an elite camp & being coached up by the incredible staff, I’m grateful to receive an offer from @GopherFootball ! Huge thanks to @Coach_Fleck & staff #RTB," he posted on X.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Betton plays safety for the Sabers, but he's projected as a linebacker at the next level. Wayzata's Eli Diane and Benilde-St. Margaret's OL Dajohn Yarborough are likely to top two in-state players in the class of 2027, but Betton has as good of an argument as any to be No. 3 on that list when rankings come out. He holds two other FBS offers from Iowa State and Washington State.
Related: Gophers' recruiting class ranked inside top 20 after busy weekend
As Minnesota is currently in the middle of official visit season for its 2026 recruiting class, Betton is a name to monitor in the class of 2027.