Gophers offer four-star 2026 Ohio linebacker CJ Sanna
The Gophers football program extended a scholarship offer to 2026 four-star Ohio linebacker CJ Sanna, he said on social media Sunday afternoon.
Sanna is listed as a four-star prospect by ESPN and On3 and a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals. The Lewis Center, Ohio, native had 97 tackles — 11 for loss — seven sacks and two fumble recoveries in 11 games as a junior for Olentangy High School this season, according to MaxPreps. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker is the No. 10-ranked player in Ohio's 2026 class, according to ESPN, and the No. 34-ranked linebacker nationally, according to 247Sports.
ESPN ranks Sanna No. 250 in its top-300 prospects in the 2026 class and the No. 6-ranked inside linebacker.
Sanna has drawn significant interest from other Division I programs, including several offers in the Big Ten. He's received scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Liberty, Michigan State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Toledo, West Virginia and Wisconsin in addition to the Gophers, according to 247Sports.