Gophers offer scholarship to Cretin-Derham Hall sophomore Ty Schlagel
Rising 2027 Cretin-Derham Hall forward Ty Schagel announced that he officially received a scholarship offer from the Minnesota Gophers on Thursday.
Listed at 6-foot-5, Schlagel is the consensus No. 1-ranked player in Minnesota for the class of 2027. The Gophers became his second scholarship offer from a Division I program after Iowa offered on Sep. 10. He was on the University of Minnesota campus last month for a gameday visit alongside his Howard Pulley AAU teammates Tommy Ahneman and Joseph Mitchell III.
Schlagel is a sharp-shooting wing, with the level of athleticism to be an elite finisher at the rim.
With three seasons of high school basketball remaining, he is still very early in his college recruitment. The Gophers have clearly identified him early with hopes of building a strong relationship.