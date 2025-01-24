Gophers offer scholarship to explosive 2026 Texas RB Dionne Sims
Houston, Texas three-star junior Dionne Sims is one of the most intriguing running backs in the class of 2026 and the Gophers officially offered him a scholarship on Thursday night.
Listed at 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, Sims is a bit undersized, but he is one of the most explosive athletes in the country. He also runs track at C.E. King High School and he was a Texas 6A regional qualifier in the 400-meter event, where he has a career-best 47.42-second time. He also competes in the 100m, 200m and long jump.
As a junior he finished with 120 carries for 1,047 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, competing at the highest level of Texas high school football. 247Sports' composite rankings have rated as the No. 649 player in the class of 2026, the No. 49 running back and the No. 86 player in Texas.
He holds notable offers from Oregon, Illinois, Arizona and Houston.
The Gophers seem to be relatively early in his recruitment as he holds only five offers from power four schools. He is one of 12 running backs Minnesota has offered in the class of 2026.
Minnesota has routinely shown a knack for identifying running back talent at the high school level, and Sims looks like one of their most intriguing targets in the class of 2026.
