Gophers offer scholarship to four-star forward Tristan Beckford

Beckford has offers from Oregon, Boise State and Arizona State, among others

Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports

Feb 25, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Ben Johnson against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Four-star forward Tristan Beckford has been an offered a scholarship by Ben Johnson's Gophers. The 6-foot-6 forward from Ontario, Canada, confirmed the news in a post on his personal X/Twitter account on Friday.

"Blessed to receive a division 1 offer from the University of Minnesota," Beckford posted.

The Class of 2025 forward plays for Fort Erie Academy in Ontario, Canada. Beckford represented Canada at the U18 Americas Championship earlier this year, guiding his team to a bronze medal. He averaged 13 points, 7.3 rebounds, one steal and one assist per game during the tournament.

Recruiting service 247Sports has Beckford listed as a four-star recruit in the 2025 Class. He is the No. 30 small forward in the country. Beckford has offers from Oregon, Arizona State, Mississippi State, Boise State, Grand Canyon University, Pepperdine and Seton Hall.

