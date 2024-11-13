Gophers officially sign pair of 6-foot-5 wings to 2025 recruiting class
Jacob Ross and Kai Shinholster have officially put pen to paper and signed scholarships with the University of Minnesota men's basketball team.
Ross, who plays for SoCal Academy in the Los Angeles area, is a 6-foot-5, 170-pound guard who also had offers from Kansas State, VCU and Old Dominion, among others. He's listed as a three-star recruit by most recruiting services and 247Sports ranks him 185th nationally.
"We're really excited to add Jacob Ross to our program," Johnson said. "Jacob has great athleticism, size, length and versatility. Jacob has the ability to be one of the better defenders in our league. I love how he naturally competes and has always found ways to win. He brings a certain level of toughness out of high school and plays extremely hard. He fits in perfectly with our culture."
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 170 pounds, 247Sports ranks Shinholster as the No. 254 recruit in the class of 2025. He plays his high school basketball for William Penn Charter School and in AAU he plays for K-Low Elite on the 3SSB Adidas circuit.
"Kai has an elite skill level and can play both on and off the ball," Johnson said. "He has the ability to create offense for himself as well as others. Kai has a unique knack for scoring at all three levels. He's got a great first step, great speed and offensively is in a position to develop and grow as a player. He's won at every level he's played at and can bring that winning mentality here. We're thrilled to have him as a part of our program."