Gophers QB commit Jackson Kollock bounces back with 4 TD performance

Kollock continues to impress this season for Laguna Beach High School.

Tony Liebert

Laguna Beach's Jackson Kollock (12) scrambles after La Quinta's Isaiah Alvarado (16) dives to trying to bring him down during the first quarter of their CIF-SS quarterfinal game in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. / Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
Gophers 2025 four-star quarterback commitment Jackson Kollock's impressive start to his senior season continued on Friday with an impressive four-touchdown performance. He led Laguna Beach High School to a 51-0 victory over Gig Harbor.

Kollock finished the night 18-27 (66%) through the air, with 239 passing yards and three touchdowns. He showcased his dual-threat ability with six carries, 44 yards and one more touchdown on the ground.

He is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, ranked as the No. 406 player in the class of 2025 and the No. 30-ranked quarterback. He chose Minnesota over other top offers from Cal, Colorado and Washington.

Kollock was coming off arguably his worst game of the season, going 13-29 for only 139 yards and one touchdown in Week 3, so the bounce-back game is impressive. He has had a tremendous overall season, notably compiling six total touchdowns in his school's season-opener. Laguna Beach has not been in many close games this season, but Kollock has all of the traits to be an exciting prospect in the Big Ten.

Tony Liebert

TONY LIEBERT

