Gophers QB commit Jackson Kollock bounces back with 4 TD performance
Gophers 2025 four-star quarterback commitment Jackson Kollock's impressive start to his senior season continued on Friday with an impressive four-touchdown performance. He led Laguna Beach High School to a 51-0 victory over Gig Harbor.
Kollock finished the night 18-27 (66%) through the air, with 239 passing yards and three touchdowns. He showcased his dual-threat ability with six carries, 44 yards and one more touchdown on the ground.
He is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, ranked as the No. 406 player in the class of 2025 and the No. 30-ranked quarterback. He chose Minnesota over other top offers from Cal, Colorado and Washington.
Kollock was coming off arguably his worst game of the season, going 13-29 for only 139 yards and one touchdown in Week 3, so the bounce-back game is impressive. He has had a tremendous overall season, notably compiling six total touchdowns in his school's season-opener. Laguna Beach has not been in many close games this season, but Kollock has all of the traits to be an exciting prospect in the Big Ten.