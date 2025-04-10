Gophers reportedly contact North Alabama transfer guard Jacari Lane
The Gophers men's basketball program is among a long list of teams that have reached out to North Alabama transfer guard Jacari Lane, a first-team All-Atlantic Sun Conference selection last year, according to League Ready's Sam Kayser.
Lane was the leading scorer for a Lions team that finished runners up in the ASUN Conference Tournament and made an appearance in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). Lane started all 35 games for North Alabama and averaged career bests in points (17.3 per game), assists (4.0), rebounds (3.2), steals (1.3) and 3-point percentage (41%), and he's listed as a four-star prospect as a transfer, according to 247Sports, which did not rank Lane coming out of high school in 2022.
The Huntsville, Ala., native spent the last three seasons at North Alabama and averaged double-digit scoring figures all three seasons. Lane has been a starter for the Lions the past two seasons. The Gophers have added a lot of size via the NCAA transfer portal, and Lane is an experienced guard new coach Niko Medved could work into the mix right away.
The Gophers aren't the only team competing for Lane's services, however. According to Kayser, Lane is visiting Texas A&M on Friday and he's also been contact by Auburn, Louisville, Central Florida, Florida State, Wisconsin, Seton Hall, St. Louis, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Colorado, Memphis and Wichita State. That likely won't be the end of the interest in Lane.