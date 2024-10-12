Gophers running back commit Shane Marshall continues dominant senior season
Gophers running back commit Shane Marshall is tearing things up for Irwin County High School in Ocilla, Ga., and he did so again in Friday night’s 64-34 win over Charlton County.
Marshall had 11 carries for 230 yards and two scores and also had 59 receiving yards on two receptions. According to MaxPreps, Marshall is currently the 14th-leading rusher in the state of Georgia with 1,040 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He averages a whopping 8.67 yards per carry.
Marshall, a three-star prospect and No. 30-ranked running back in the 2025 recruiting class according to 247Sports, flipped to the Gophers in June a day after an official visit at the U, the same day that he decommitted from South Florida.
Marshall is in the midst of a standout senior season and has been garnering attention from other programs, including in-state powerhouse Georgia. There have been rumblings that the Bulldogs are trying to flip the running back, who visited the program in early October.
It’s unclear if Marshall has yet received an offer from the Bulldogs, but he’s received other Division I offers from Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Liberty, South Florida, West Georgia, Houston and others.