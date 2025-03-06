Gophers schedule official visit with dynamic 2026 Alabama running back
The Gophers have been busy on the 2026 recruiting trail, but they've been without a scheduled official visit with a running back. That changed on Wednesday when Trussville, Alabama's Delvecchio 'Deuce' Alston II announced that he will be visiting Minnesota later this year for their 'Summer Splash' event on May 30 to June 1.
Standing at 6-foot, 200 pounds, Alston is an underrated recruit. He's unranked on most recruiting services and holds top offers from USF, Western Kentucky and Troy. As a junior at Hewitt-Trussville High School, he totaled 670 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 97 carries.
Minnesota offered Alston a scholarship on February 19. He is the first running back in the class of 2026 to schedule an official visit and he's the 22nd recruit overall.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits (22):
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- DL Kamron Wilson
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- CB Almirian Thomas
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB Pierce Petersohn
- S Gavin Day
- LB Duyon Forkpa Jr.
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)
- WR Luc Weaver (June 13-15)
