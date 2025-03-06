All Gophers

Gophers schedule official visit with dynamic 2026 Alabama running back

Minnesota has identified a top running back target in the class of 2026.

Tony Liebert

Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston / Picture via: @Delvecchio2026 (X)
In this story:

The Gophers have been busy on the 2026 recruiting trail, but they've been without a scheduled official visit with a running back. That changed on Wednesday when Trussville, Alabama's Delvecchio 'Deuce' Alston II announced that he will be visiting Minnesota later this year for their 'Summer Splash' event on May 30 to June 1.

Standing at 6-foot, 200 pounds, Alston is an underrated recruit. He's unranked on most recruiting services and holds top offers from USF, Western Kentucky and Troy. As a junior at Hewitt-Trussville High School, he totaled 670 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 97 carries.

Minnesota offered Alston a scholarship on February 19. He is the first running back in the class of 2026 to schedule an official visit and he's the 22nd recruit overall.

Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits (22):

feed

Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter.

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting