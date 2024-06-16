Gophers target Tommy Ahneman transferring to Cretin-Derham Hall
Four-star center Tommy Ahneman is heading to Minnesota.
Well, the state of Minnesota that is.
Ahneman, the reigning North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year out of Sheyenne High School in West Fargo, N.D., is transferring to Cretin-Derham Hall High School for his senior season. Ahneman has received a scholarship offer from the nearby Gophers men’s basketball team.
Ahneman first confirmed the news to the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. His profile on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, now includes “CDH 2025” in his bio. Ahneman told the Forum a job opportunity for one of his parents is what prompted the move to Minnesota.
Ahneman is a 6-foot-11, 240-pound center who was the top-ranked recruit in North Dakota’s 2025 class and the No. 9-ranked center nationally, according to the recruiting service On3. A four-star prospect, Ahneman averaged 20.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.9 assists last season for Sheyenne High School and won tournament MVP as he led his team to a Class 2A title.
Ahneman said on June 5 the Gophers offered him a scholarship following an unofficial visit with the program. Ahneman also has received offers from DePaul, Furman, Iowa, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Old Dominion, Penn State, Weber State and Wisconsin.
With Ahneman set to play at Cretin-Derham Hall next season, he’ll be right in Gophers coach Ben Johnson’s backyard in St. Paul. The U will certainly use that to its advantage as the Gophers will hope the four-star center chooses to play for the Maroon and Gold in 2025.