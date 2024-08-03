Gophers women's basketball offers 2025 Oklahoma center Henley West
Oklahoma center Henley West said on social media Friday that she's received an offer from the Gophers women's basketball team to join its 2025 recruiting class.
The Gophers aren't the only team interesting in the 6-foot-4, 180-pound center. According to West's profile on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — she also fields offers from Central Arkansas, Central Missouri, Stephen F. Austin, Idaho State, Illinois State and others.
West has seen lots of success at Hammon High School in Hammon, Okla., helping lead the charge on a 2023 squad that won the Class B state title for the third year in a row. According to her recruiting profile on NCSA, West was a First Team All-Conference and First Team All-County selection in 2023.
West had 21 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks in the 2023 championship game.
Hammon was unable to make it four in a row in 2024, bowing out with a one-point loss in the state semifinals, but West was still one of the leading scorers of the tournament with 41 points.
According to West's profile on NCSA, she also played for Oklahoma Swarm 16U Elite in 2023 and averaged 18.2 points per game. West has played for Oklahoma Swarm 17U Elite in 2024.