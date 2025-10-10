Highly-touted JUCO pass rusher receives scholarship offer from Minnesota
George Military College edge defender Josh Warren Jr. announced that he received a scholarship offer from the Gophers on Friday afternoon.
"Blessed to EARN an offer from the University of Minnesota !!," Warren posted to X.
Warren received scholarship offers from Georgia Southern, Tennessee Tech and The Citadel as a high school prospect last cycle, coming out of Wharton High School, but he opted to go the junior college route and attend Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Georgia this season.
The decision has paid off for him so far. The latest 247Sports Composite has him as the 55th-best junior college prospect in the class of 2026. He holds a laundry list of 19 scholarship offers, notably from West Virginia, Texas State and Hawaii, among others.
Warren would provide Minnesota with another pass-rushing prospect in the class of 2026. Standing at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, he has proven that he has the traits to be a successful edge defender at the FBS level. His recruitment will be an interesting one to follow.