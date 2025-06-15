Illinois DB Jordan Lampkins changes plans, commits to Gophers after official visit
Lampkins was previously scheduled to announce his commitment on June 18.
In this story:
Boilingbrook, Illinois defensive back Jordan Lampkins verbally committed to the Gophers on Sunday following his official visit at Minnesota Summer Splash event.
Listed at 6-foot, 180 pounds, Lampkins is projected to play safety at Minnesota. The Gophers' top competition in his recruitment was Bowling Green, which he visited last weekend. He previously announced that he would make his official commitment on June 18, but Minnesota convinced him to make it official on Sunday.
Lampkins is unranked on the latest 247Sports Composite, but he joins four-star cornerback Justin Hopkins as the second defensive back committed to Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 18 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Kai Meza, WR (Draper, UT)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Daniel McMorris, OT (Norman, OK)
- Mataalii Benjamin, OT (Lehi, UT)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, I
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
Published