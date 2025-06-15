All Gophers

Illinois DB Jordan Lampkins changes plans, commits to Gophers after official visit

Lampkins was previously scheduled to announce his commitment on June 18.

Tony Liebert

Sep 18, 2010; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Gophers mascot Goldy Gopher rides on to the field prior to the game against the Southern California Trojans at TCF Bank Stadium. The Trojans won 32-21. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2010; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Gophers mascot Goldy Gopher rides on to the field prior to the game against the Southern California Trojans at TCF Bank Stadium. The Trojans won 32-21. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boilingbrook, Illinois defensive back Jordan Lampkins verbally committed to the Gophers on Sunday following his official visit at Minnesota Summer Splash event.

Listed at 6-foot, 180 pounds, Lampkins is projected to play safety at Minnesota. The Gophers' top competition in his recruitment was Bowling Green, which he visited last weekend. He previously announced that he would make his official commitment on June 18, but Minnesota convinced him to make it official on Sunday.

Lampkins is unranked on the latest 247Sports Composite, but he joins four-star cornerback Justin Hopkins as the second defensive back committed to Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class.

Updated 2026 recruiting class: 18 verbal commitments

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting